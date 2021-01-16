‘Pinas patok sa Instagram worldwide

Ipinagdiwang ng Department of Tourism (DOT) ang pagkakabilang ng Pilipinas sa listahan ng 50 Instagrammable place sa buong daigdig.

Ayon sa kinikilalang travel website na Big 7 Travel, pumangalawa ang Pilipinas sa Tokyo, Japan sa hanay ng mga lugar na may magagandang tanawin para i-post sa Instagram.

Kabilang din ang Paris, France; New York City, USA; Istanbul, Turkey; at Dubai, UAE sa listahan dahil sa mga magaganda nitong lugar.

“We are extremely happy with this recent recognition from Big 7 Travel. The global recognitions we have received amidst the pandemic serves as the DOT’s inspiration as we develop and diversify our products around the country to spur the industry’s recovery,” ayon kay DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

Kinilala ng Big 7 Travel ang Pilipinas bilang tahanan ng mga katangi-tangi at nakamamanghang lugar tulad ng underground river sa Palawan at kahanga-hangang rice terraces sa Banaue.

Bukod sa mayamang kultura at kasaysayan, mayroong 7,500 isla ang Pilipinas na sapat para tawagin itong “home of instagrammable places.”

“From the bustling capital of Manila complete with colourful colonial streets to the absolute oasis of Boracay, the gram opportunities here are endless,” ayon pa sa travel website.

Sinabi ng Big 7 travel website na hindi kataka-takang mapabilang ang Pilipinas sa listahan ng mga Instagrammable at sikat na travel destination sa buong daigdig dahil sa isinagawa nilang scoring system na sumuri sa dami ng mga hashtag destination sa social media, resulta ng survey mula sa social media audience at input mula sa kanilang editorial team. (Mia Billones)