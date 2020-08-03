Abante Online
‘Pinas malaki tsansa sa 2021 SEAG crown

Sports
KUMPIYANSA si PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez na masisilo ng Pilipinas ang back-to-back crown sa gaganaping 2021 SEA Games sa Vietnam.

“It’s really a question of budget and preparation. That’s how we did it in the last SEA Games. So we’re not going to change our programs,” sabi ni Fernandez sa ‘PSC Hour’.

May 15 sports ang inalis ng Vietnam, dito kumuha ng maraming gintong medalya ang Pilipinas sa nakaraang edition ng SEA Games.

“We know what it takes to win. So it’s just a matter of getting support from the Congress and the Senate for our preparation,” ani Fernandez. (Elech Dawa)

