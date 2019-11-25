‘Pinas kulelat sa padamihan ng ATM

NANGUNGULELAT ang Pilipinas sa Association of South East Asian Nations pagdating sa dami ng mga ATM na nagseserbisyo sa mga cardholder nito.

“Local automated teller machine (ATM) density in the Philippines stood only at half compared to other ASEAN countries,” sabi ng Bankers Association of the Philippines kahapon.

Ang BAP ay binubuo ng malalaking commercial bank sa bansa.

Ayon sa BAP, nasa 21,000 mga ATM lamang ang nagseserbisyo sa 58 milyong cardholder sa Pilipinas na katumbas lamang ng 20 ATM sa bawat 100,000 cardholder.

Sa Thailand, mayroon silang 94 ATM sa bawat 100,000 na cardholder samantalang ang Singapore ay may 49 ATM sa bawat 100,000 cardholder. Ang Malaysia­ ay may 45 ATM sa bawat 100,000 at ang Indonesia ay may 40 ATM sa bawat 100,000.

Sinisisi ng BAP ito sa pag-awat sa kanila na magtaas ng ATM fee ­simula pa noong 2013.

“The number of cardholders has been increasing for the past six years. Banks need to keep up with the maintenance and innovation of ATMs, as well as expansion of ATM network to accommodate the surge of ATM usage,” sabi ni BAP managing director Benjamin Castillo.

Reklamo ng BAP, madaming gastos sa pagpapatakbo ng ATM bukod sa makina. Ginagastusan din ang pag-load ng pera dito, servicing, pagsagot sa reklamo, reconciliation, software, capacity expansion, at security. (Eileen ­Mencias)