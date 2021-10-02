Pinakinggan ko boses ng taumbayan! Duterte nag-retire, Bong Go bet sa VP

Tinapos na ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang kanyang serbisyo sa politika.

Ito ang inianunsiyo ng pangulo sa kanyang talumpati matapos samahan si Senador Bong Go para maghain ng kandidatura para sa pagka-bise presidente sa Sofitel Hotel sa Pasay City.

Sinabi ng pangulo na pinakinggan nito ang ang sentimyento at pulso ng mga Pilipino kaugnay sa planong pagtakbo sa pagka-bise presidente at lumitaw na hindi siya kuwalipikado at labag ito sa Konstitusyon.

“I’d like to address myself to the entire nation. The universal sentiment of the Filipino as reflected in the different surveys and in many forums and caucuses and meetings to discuss what I should do in my life. The overwhelming sentiment of the Filipino is that I am not qualified and it would be a violation of the Constitution to circumvent the law, the spirit of the Constution,” anang pangulo.

Bilang pagtugon aniya sa boses ng nakarami, susundin niya kung ano ang gusto ng sambaya¬nan kaya inianunsiyo ang pagreretiro sa politika.

“And so in obedience to the will of the people who after all placed me in the presidency many years ago. I know say: sa mga kababayan ko sundin ko ang gusto ninyo, and today I announce my retirement from politics. Paalam po sa inyong lahat,” dagdag ng Pangulo.

Kasabay nito, binati ng presidente si Go sa hangarin nito para sa mas mataas na puwesto sa gobyerno.

“I’d like to wish senato Bong Go all the best and good luck in his quest for the vice presidency,” wika ng pangulo. (Aileen Taliping)