Pilipino scientist popondohan ng Europe

Nasungkit ng isang balik-scientist ang prestihiyosong Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) COFUND Fellowship, ang flagship funding programme ng European Union para sa doctoral education at post training ng mga mananaliksik.

Binati ng Department of Science and Technology-Balik Scientist Program si Dr. Ryan L. Arevalo na nagwagi ng nasabing fellowship na pinamumunuan ng European Research Executive Agency (REA) sa ngalan European Commission (EC).

“Congratulations to our 2019 Balik Scientist, Dr. Ryan L. Arevalo! Dr. Arevalo was granted the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions COFUND Fellowship with his research entitled ‘Nanoporous Material Based Methane Partial Oxidation Catalysts’,” banggit ng DOST sa kanilang social media account.

“Your balik-scientist family is very proud of you. We wish you the best in all your endeavors!” dagdag nila.

Sinabi pa nito na ang magiging host institution ni Arevalo ay ang University of Limerick sa Ireland.

Sa website, sinabi ng EC na, “[The MSCA] fund excellent research and innovation and equip researchers at all stages of their career with new knowledge and skills, through mobility across borders and exposure to different sectors and disciplines.”

Ang Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions ay nakatutulong sa capacity para sa research at innovation ng Europe sa pamamagitan ng pag-invest nito sa pangmatagalang career ng magagaling na mananaliksik. (Kiko Cueto)