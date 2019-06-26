Pia pabor sa same-sex marriage

Ni Ruel Mendoza

Nagpahayag ng suporta sa same-sex marriage si Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. Naging panauhin si Pia sa LGBT Pride month annual reception dinner ng US Embassy sa Forbes Park, Makati City. Doon, natanong si Pia tungkol sa same-sex marriage at aniya’y sinusuportahan niya ito.

Kailan lang kasi ay na-legalize na ang same-sex marriage sa mga bansang Taiwan at Ecuador.

“Let’s see how long it will take us, the Catholic Church or the government, before we follow suit. I hope I’m around to see that day,” ngiti pa ni Pia.

Isa si Pia sa nakiki-celebrate sa LGBT community ng Pride Month taon-taon.

Nagtataka lang si Pia kung bakit may ilang sektor ng society na hindi pabor sa pag-celebrate ng Pride Month.

“First of all, we’re (LGBTI members and allies) not doing anything bad, we’re not hurting anybody. We’re not getting in anybody’s way. We’re just celebrating ­everyone.

“There’s been a lot of changes, in the past 10 years, maybe even five. I’m glad that we have get-togethers like this. We’re now celebrating Pride Month!

“And we’re very much more accepting and welcoming with our LGBT brothers and sisters.

“Although we are moving forward, I still think there’s a lot that needs to be done. There are still some of our brothers and sisters who don’t feel welcome in the community, who feel shunned, who don’t feel like they can openly express themselves.”