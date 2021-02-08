Pia namanhid mga kamay, paa sa Marrakesh

Tili nang tili si Pia Wurtzbach nang lumublob sa malamig na swimming pool/Jacuzzi sa El Fenn, Marrakesh, kung saan pansamantalang naka-base sila ng jowang si Jeremy Jauncey.

“It was no joke. Its cold and my hands and feet went numb. Malakas ang mental strength ko pero masakit talaga siya. I need more practice.

“Oh, my God!” sabi pa ni Pia na nangangatog.

“For those asking yes you can do a cold shower if there is no plunge pool near you. Plunge pool is ideal but you still get benefits with a cold shower. But it has to be cold. Really cold.

“And only a few minutes ha! Not 8 minutes like Jeremy said. I was in the plunge pool for only a minute and a half. Jeremy can do 8 to 12 but he’s more fit and trained for it. It’s case by case. Depends on how much you can take. Listen to your body. Gradually build up,” sabi pa ni Pia.

Maganda nga raw sa immune system, at paglusaw ng taba ang paglublob sa sobrang malamig na tubig. Talaga? (Dondon Sermino)