Pia mahal pa rin ang nambastos sa kanya

Kahit nilait, minura, binastos ng kapatid na si Sarah Wurtzbach, hindi nagbago ang pagmamahal ni Pia Wurtzbach sa una.

Pinuno ng ‘message of love and support’ ni Pia ang birthday greeting niya kay Sarah sa Instagram, kalakip ang throwback video nila.

Ipinagtanggol pa ni Pia ang kapatid kahit ipinahiya at minura siya nito noon. Patuloy niya itong minamahal at itinuturing na kapatid.

“It’s my dear sister’s birthday today @sarahwurtzbach.

“You’ll always be my little sister. I know you’re a big girl now and you have Lara & Logan but in my eyes you are still my baby girl that i love so much. I know we haven’t seen each other in a few months & a lot had happened but know that I’m always thinking about you and i love you very much. I love you unconditionally. I can’t wait for bonding moments again very soon and to hear your very hearty contagious laugh. Some people may misunderstand you but please remember-i got your back always whenever you need me, i’m here for you. Happy birthday @sarahwurtzbach. Here’s a little album, i don’t have much as i am in quarantine and relying on my phone gallery but here goes. Btw, don’t we sound a like?” sabi ni Pia.

Nagpasalamat si Sarah kay Pia. “I love you so much sis. Thank you you’re so sweet I miss you!!! Can’t wait for you to come back so we can bond.”

Gloria binalaan sa politika

Inakusahang namumulitika raw si Gloria Diaz sa pinoste nitong compilation video na may background music na “Bayan Ko”. Mapapanood sa video na habang kinakanta ang nasabing awitin, ipinapakita ang iba’t ibang eksena sa sitwasyon ng mga mahihirap na lugar sa bansa.

“My most fave melody!!!” sabi ni Gloria.

Isang netizen ang tila nandiri sa post ni Gloria at inakusahan ito sa maagang pamumulitika.

@d1anaj3an3: “Eeeew. Aga naman ng political campaign.”

Mabilis namang sumagot si Gloria na, “@d1anaj3an3, no i am not campaigning i said i love d song.”

Lea sabik nang mag-concert

Dahil sa pagtaas ng COVID-19 cases sa bansa, malabo pa ngang mag-concert si Lea Salonga. Idinaan ni Lea sa tweet ang kasabikan niyang mag-concert, pero tinitiis lang daw niya.

“It’s been over a year since the last time i stepped on a stage with live musicians in concert. I have a feeling the next time i get back doing this, it’ll be a very emotional day. But I’m willing to wait, in order to it properly and safely for everyone,” sabi ni Lea.