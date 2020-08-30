Pia, Jeremy nag-‘honeymoon’ sa Santorini?

Parang bagong kasal, na nagha-honeymoon ang peg ng magdyowang Pia Wurtzbach at Jeremy Jauncey, ha! Sana all nga ang sasabihin mo kapag n asilip mo ang Instagram story ni Jeremy.

Imagine, mula sa pagliliwaliw nila sa malinis na dagat, na kung saan ay muli ngang ipinakita ang pang-Miss Universe na alindog ni Pia, hanggang sa mga dinner date nilang dalawa sa mga bonggang restoran doon, at pati na sa pag-chill nila with matching wine sa harap ng magagandang tanawin sa Greece.

Sarap ngang pagmasdan ang mga photo ng dalawa, na kung saan ay nakakulong si Pia sa braso ni Jeremy. Selebrasyon nga `yon ni Jeremy sa kanyang ika-36 na kaarawan.

“36 years old today. What a year it has been! Without a doubt some of the most exciting & challenging situations I’ve ever faced, things that have changed life forever but things that have helped me grow, gain perspective and moved me forward. Everyday I’m grateful for my family (@tomjauncey @piawurtzbach mum) my friends (too many too list 😊), the team @beautifuldestinations and all the amazing partners the business has around the world but especially grateful today as I think about all the things that have happened in the last year. There have been ups and there have been downs but as I was taught when I was very young, it’s entirely up to you how you react to a situation and with a positive mindset & a good work ethic you can get through anything. Thank you so much to everyone that has been in touch to wish me happy birthday, to @markoschaidemenos and the amazing team @canavesoia and to all the people I’ve spent time with this year, looking forward to an even bigger and better year ahead,” sabi ni Jeremy.

