Pia Cayetano: Isyu sa ‘dishonesty’ ni Imee Marcos angayang resolbahon

Angayang atubangon ug resolbahon ang mga pangutana kabahin sa educational background ni incoming senator Imee Marcos, matid ni presumptive Senator Pia Cayetano.

Nadayran nga gisaway si Marcos niadtong panahon sa pagpangampanya nga giingon niya nga nakahuman siya sa Princeton University.

Samtang matud sa maong unibersidad, nga wala makahuman sa Princeton si Marcos.

Subling nabuksan ang maong isyu dihang gipangutana si Pia Cayetano sa usa ka interview sa ABS-CBN News Channel kung unsay gibati niini sa alegasyon nga ‘dishonesty’ ni Marcos.

“In my case kasi, you know naman how strong I feel at academics. I’ve been a champion of education and I feel that should be dealt with sincerely as possible,” matud niya.

“Because here we are, talking to the youth about the importance of education and we do have issues pa rin yung ano yun, yung nabibili sa Recto.”

“So I do feel that that issue should be resolved and dealt with candidly and not brush aside,” dugang pamahayag niya.

“I mean, that’s for her to… di ba? But if you ask me, I will answer candidly as I have…how I feel about it,” matud ni Cayetano.

Silang Cayetano ug Marcos parehong mikandidato ubos sa Hugpong ng Pagbabago ug parehong miyembro sa Nacionalista Party (NP). (jess campos)