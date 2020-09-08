PHLPost may special stamp para sa mga guro

Naglabas ng mga special stamp ang Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) para sa pagdiriwang ng teachers’ month.

Sa pakikipagtulungan sa Department of Education at Metrobank Foundation, Inc., nilunsad noong Lunes ang “My Teacher, My Hero National Teachers’ Month Special Stamps” na dinisenyo ng PHLPost in-house graphic artist na si Irma Junio.

Ito’y upang itampok ang mga mabubuting nagawa ng mga guro katulad sa isang superhero.

“The coronavirus pandemic has affected many of our face to face activities and brought us into difficult situations, but our teachers have always been at the frontlines ensuring that students can continue to learn in a safe environment,” paliwanag ni Postmaster General Joel Otarra.

Tampok sa mga special stamp ang apat na animated character na pinasasalamatan ng mga estudyante.

Mabibili ang mga stamp sa Philatelic Counter, Manila Central Post Office, lahat ng Mega Manila Post Office, Area 2, San Fernando, La Union, Postal Area 4, San Pablo, Postal Area 5, Mandaue, Postal Area 6, Iloilo, Postal Area 7, Davao at Postal Area 8, Cagayan de Oro. (IS)