Phivolcs chief pinuwesto sa DOST

Inanunsiyo ng Malacañang nitong Biyernes ang appointment ni Dr. Renato Solidum bilang bagong kalihim ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Kinumpirma ni Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles ang paghirang ni Pangulong Ferdinand `Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. kay Solidum bilang DOST secretary.

Si Solidum ang tumayong officer-in-charge ng DOST matapos ang pagpapalit ng administrasyon noong Hunyo 30.

“We confirm the appointment of Mr. Renato Umali Solidum Jr. as Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology,” ani Angeles.

Isang geologist si Solidum at kasalukuyang pinuno ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Siya rin ang undersecretary ng DOST para sa Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation. (Aileen Taliping/Prince Golez)