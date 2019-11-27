Phisgoc-Alan Galawang Napoles

KINUWESTIYON ni Senador Panfilo Lacson ang ginawang paglipat ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) ng P1.5 bilyong pondo sa Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organi­zing Committee (Phisgoc) para sa pagdaraos ng 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Isa kasing foundation ang Phisgoc na pinamumunuan ni House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

Sinabi ni Lacson na ilang beses nang ginagamit ang foundation para paglipatan ng pork barrel fund ng mga mambabatas tulad ng ginawa ng negos­yanteng si Janet Lim Napoles na may kinakaharap ngayong plunder at graft case sa Sandiganbayan.

“That is questiona­ble. Remember, may mga nakasuhan na at may mga na-convict na riyan using a private foundation as a repository of public funds.

‘Yan ang Napoles case. ‘Yan ang mga private foundation ginamit na ginawang parking lot ng mga public fund coming from the expenditure program of government,” sabi ni Lacson sa interview ng ANC.

“We have yet to see that because there are justifications put forward by Speaker Cayetano when he appeared as a resource person during budget deliberations of the PSC and BCDA. Sabi niya every step of the way, they were in consultation with COA,” dagdag pa nito.

Samantala, wala namang nakikitang mali sa ginawang pag-utang ng gobyerno sa isang Malaysian bank para sa konstruksiyon ng ilang pasilidad na gagamitin para sa SEA Games.

“As of now I don’t see anything wrong, except of course kung may shenanigans that transpired during the acquisition of that loan,” sabi ni Lacson.

“But right now, I don’t see anything wrong kasi dumaan naman ‘yan sa other gov’t agencies like NEDA. It’s SOP, when you contract loans, hindi lang isang agency ang involved,” dagdag pa nito.

Nauna rito, sinisi ni Cayetano ang Senado, partikular si Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon kaugnay ng pagkaantala ng pondo para sa pagdaraos ng SEA Games.

Pero sabi ni Lacson, ang Kamara ang siyang dahilan ng delay dahil sa mga isiningit nitong ‘pork’ sa 2019 national budget.

“They should not blame us. Sila ang reason for the delay. Of course the Senate was also partly not to blame, but we do not regret what we did because scrutinizing the budget and making sure na walang mali sa budget, constitutional duty namin ‘yan,” sabi ni Lacson.

“That’s what we exactly did and that caused the delay of the budget. But we did not cause it. It was the House of Representatives that really caused the delay in the passage of the budget,” sambit pa nito. (Dindo Ma­tining)