Philracom handa sa balik ng karera

POSIBLENG magbalik na ang karera pagkatapos ng Holy Week base sa post ng Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) sa kanilang Facebook page.

Nakasaad sa inilabas na statement ng Philracom na sa April 6, 2021 (Martes) ay magkaroon ng aksiyon sa karerahan depende sa ibibigay na guidelines ng Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

“Please be informed that the commission decided to tentatively schedule the resumption of horse racing operations on Tuesday, 06 April 2021, subject to the declaration, guidelines, and/or directives to be issued by the office of the President or the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, (IATF), regarding the quarantine restrictions in NCR and Region IV-A,” ayon sa post ng Philracom.

Marso 20 nang kanselahin ang pakarera ng Manila Jockey Club, Inc. (MJCI) na ilalarga sana sa San Lazaro Leisure Park matapos muling naghigpit ang gobyerno sa health at safety protocols.

Para masiguro ang kaligtasan ng mga karerista, hinete, horse owner at mga empleyado sa karerahan ay itinigil muna ang operasyon sa karerahan.

Samantala, may abiso na rin kung kailangan ilalarga ang mga nakanselang iskedyul ng karera. (Elech Dawa)