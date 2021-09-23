Philippines-Korea Cultural Exchange Festival mapapanood on-line

Ang publiko ay muling magkakaroong masulyapan ang natatanging kulturang Pilipino at Koreano sa pamamgitan ng Philippine-Korea Cultural Festival na ipapalabas on-line ngayong Sabado, Setyembre 25 bandang alas-3pm.

Pahayag ni Korean Cultural Center (KCC) Director Im Young: “It’s been 30 years since the first Philippines-Korea Cultural Exchange Festival. We are going through a pandemic over the past years. However, I’m glad that we can still bring the festival and meet the people through online events like this.”

Aniya pa ni Im: “I wish that this year’s festival presents a hopeful memory, that is why this year’s theme is We Stand Together”.

Ang KCC, National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Embassy of the Republic of Korea, at United Korean Community Association (UKCA) ang nagsanib pwersa at nagtuluingan para maisakatuparan ang on-line concert. Matutunghayan ito sa KCC, NCCA at UKCA social media platforms.

Ang kaganapan, ay nagsisilbing platform para sa mga Koreano at Filipino na maipakita ang kanilang mga talento at natatanging yamang kultural.

Ang mga panauhing pandangal sa konsiyertong ito ay ang Kings of Pinoy Pop SB19, ang powerful feminine singers ng 4th Impact, Dasuri, ALAMAT, JinHo Bae, Mona Gonzales, TAGO, PWU Indayog Gong Ensemble, Byeong-in Par at Philippine opera queen Rachelle Gerodias.

Ang concert hosts ay si 4th Filipina Ms. Universe Catriona Gray, Pinoy Pop royalty Justin de Dios mula sa SB 19 at everyone’s favorite Korean in Manila, Sam Oh.

Meron ring online talent competition ang festival at mga mngwawagi rito ay ipapakilala at magtatanghal rin sa konsiyerto.

Ang iba pang KCC events ngayong buwang ito ay online talk tungkol sa Korean beauty kung saan pag-uusapan ang tunfkol sa “chok chok” o moist with a luminous complexion ng mga Koreano.

Para sa ibang impormasyon tungkol sa Philippines-Korea Cultural Exchange Festival, maari itong matunghayan sa KCC’s social media platforms.