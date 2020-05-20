PhilHealth lugi ng P8.3B sa overpriced test kit

Maaring malugi ang gobyerno ng P8.3 bilyon dahil sa overspending na ginawa ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth) sa pagbabayad sa pagsusuri ng 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ayon kay Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.

“The package of Philhealth is P8,150 per test. There is a potential overpriced of P8.3 billion,” pahayag ni Drilon sa panayam ng CNN Philippines kasabay ng pagsabing target ng gobyerno na masuri ang mahigit dalawang milyong Pinoy.

Paliwanag ni Drilon, ang presyo ng pribadong sektor sa pagsagawa ng COVID-19 test ay sa pagitan ng P3,500 hanggang P4,000 lamang.

Sa kanilang pagsasaliksik, kasama na aniya dito ang P1,500 sa test kit na binili mula sa China, P2,000 sa overhead at materyal na ginamit at P500 na margin para sa ospital.

“That is the cost that the Red Cross would recover and charge from the patients who would avail themselves of the testing facilities of Red Cross,” paliwanag ni Drilon.

Pero ang ginagawa umano ng PhilHealth ay nire-reimburse nila sa ospital sa ganoon din trabaho at proseso sa halagang P8,150. Ibig sabihin aniya ito, overpayment ang PhilHealth ng P4,100 kada pagsusuri.

“Now what is PhilHealth doing, they are reimbursing the hospitals for the same work and same process at P8,150. The overpayment by Philhealth is P4,100 per tests,” ani Drilon.

Sa pagdinig ng Committee of the Whole ng Senado sa COVID-19 response, tinanong ni Drilon si Health Secretary Francisco Duque hinggil sa malaking pagkakaiba sa pagitan ng presyo ng PhilHealth at ng Red Cross.

“PhilHealth fixes the package for facilities testing at P8,150. Red Cross, you can have yourself self tested in Red Cross 50% lower or about P4,000,” pahayag ni Drilon sa pagdinig noong Martes.

“I think this is a little overpriced and it causes unnecessary depletion of the resources of PhilHealth. Why is the PhilHealth package costing P8,150?” tanong pa nito kau Duque.

Paliwanag naman ni Health Secretary Francis Duque sa virtual hearing, ang presyo ng package ng PhilHealth ay mula P2,000 hanggang P8,000 kada test depende umano kung ang test kit ay ‘donated’ o hindi.

Gayunpaman, nangako si Duque kay Drilon na kanyang susuriin ang naturang package ng PhilHealth at isusumite ang report sa Senado.