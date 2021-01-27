PhilHealth ‘di pa absuwelto sa 15B IRM scam – Lacson

BINIGYANG-DIIN ni Senador Panfilo Lacson na magkaiba ang audit sa liquidation matapos sabihin ni PhilHealth president Dante Gierran na 92% ng P15 bilyon na diumano’y nawala dahil sa korapsiyon ang na-liquidate na.

“Liquidation is different from audit. Say, if public funds were spent not for COVID-19 as required under the IRM, but for dialysis centers and infirmaries which are clearly not authorized, it can still be declared as liquidated, but it doesn’t mean that funds were legally disbursed,” pahayag ni Lacson sa isang statement.

“That is why, as we already know, some former and current PhilHealth officials presently face charges from the DOJ-led task force,” dagdag pa nito.

Sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee of the Whole hearings noong nagdaang taon, ibinunyag ni dating PhilHealth anti-fraud legal officer Thorrsson Montes Keith na mahigit P15 bilyon ang naibulsa ng mga opisyal mula sa pondo ng ahensiya.

Limang buwan matapos ang kontrobersiya sa PhilHealth, sinabi ni Gierra na na-liquidate na ang sinasabing nawawalang P15 bilyong pondo ng ahensiya.

“Sa totoo lang po, hindi po nawawala, nandiyan lang… Sa ngayon po 92% na ang liquidated,” pahayag ni Gierran. (Dindo Matining)