UMALMA si multi-titled swimmer at dating PSC Chairman Eric Buhain at ang mga naiwang lehitimong opisyales ng Phi­lippine Swimming Incorporated (PSI) Board of Trustees noong Huwebes patungkol sa patuloy na nagaganap na iligal na representasyon at pag-aktong opisyal ni Leilani Velasco bilang presidente ng asosasyon sa pagnanais nitong maisalba ang sports pati na rin sa darating na 30th Southeast Asian Games na iho-host ng Pilipinas.

Nagsama-sama sa biglaang press confe­rence sina Buhain, pati sina Ral Rosario, Gillian Akiko Thomson Guevara at coach Pinky Brosas upang ikritisa ang pagpapatawag para sa isang “Special Meeting of the National Congress of Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI)” na gagawin ngayon, Disyembre 7, sa Manila Yacht Club.

“We want to clear the air with regards to the PSI and as to what authority had Ms. Velasco in calling for a national congress. She was not even a part in the PSI Board of Trustees and is not really authorized to represent PSI,” ani Buhain, kung saan isang sulat mula kay Atty. Ma. Luz Arzaga-Mendoza ang ipinadala nito sa POC.

“We are writing on behalf of the Philippine Swimming Inc. Board of Trustees, in reference to the above subject. As you know, our clients have sent several letters to update the Philippine Olympic Committee about the current state if leadership situation within the PSI. In a series of letters which have been left unanswered, they already mentioned that Lailani Velasco and her posse are not authorized to represent PSI,” sabi sa sulat.

Una nang naglabas si Velasco ng isang “notice of special meeting” kung saan nakalagay ang pirma nito sa ibabaw ng posisyon bilang PSI president.

Ang ibang pangalan na kabilang sa Board of Trustees ay sina Jefferson Lao, Reynaldo Galang, Jhou Roma Buenaceda, Vero Paloma, Rustum Villanueva Jr., Christian Gonzales, Reina Rose Suarez, Vivian Gray at Rodante Sacdalan.

Naiupo naman si Velasco bilang presidente ng asosasyon sa isinagawang eleksiyon noong Pebrero 17, 2018. Ang eleksiyon ay nagdulot para suspendihin ang asosasyon ng POC bagaman kamakailan ay agad na binawi ito sa ginanap na general assembly noong Nobyembre.