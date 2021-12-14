Abante Online
PH rugby team 26th sa mundo

By Abante News
IPINAGMALAKI ng Philippine National Rugby League (PNRL) ang pag-entra nila sa Official International Rugby League (IRL) World Rankings na inokupahan ang ika-26 na puwesto.

“This is a huge achievement which highlights the hard work that has gone into the organization especially over the past two years,” pahayag ni PNRL president Reynaldo Nery.

Target naman ngayon ng nasabing samahan na kilalanin sila at suportahan ng Philippine Olympic Committee.

“One important piece of our development is our recognition by the Philippine Olympic Committee. Our year-long application has still not been approved despite meeting all requirements and providing all answers to questions sent to us by the POC,” paliwanag ni Reynaldo. (Aivan Episcope)

