PH namalimos ng bakuna sa US

Hiniling ni Deputy Speaker at Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez sa Estados Unidos na i-donate sa Pilipinas ang sobra-sobrang bakuna na binili nito.

Ayon kay Rodriguez sobra-sobra ang biniling bakuna ng US para sa pangangailangan ng populasyon nito habang ang Pilipinas ay walang pagpipilian kundi bumili ng bakuna mula sa China.

“Our access to western-made vaccines will lessen our country’s dependence on China’s CoronaVac and give Filipinos vaccination options,” sabi ni Rodriguez. “The US can donate those doses to us, including its excess from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.”

Ang US government ay nakapagbakuna na ng mahigit 200 milyon sa 330 milyong residente sa Amerika.

Sinabi ni White House pandemic response adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci na sobra-sobra ang biniling bakuna ng Amerika.

“Our remaining supply consists of perhaps only a few thousand doses of CoronaVac, while AstraZeneca has run out, forcing many vaccination centers to pause immunization. We badly need additional supply,” wika ni Rodriguez.

Hirit pa ni Rodriguez maaaring tapatan ng US ang 1 milyong donasyong bakuna ng China sa Pilipinas.

“They could send us one million doses of AstraZeneca, which the government could give to the more than half a million healthcare workers and seniors citizens who have received their first shot of the British-Swedish vaccine that was donated by the World Health Organization (WHO),” dagdag pa ni Rodriguez. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)