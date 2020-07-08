PH football team ‘for sale’ na

Kinumpirma ng management ng Ceres-Negros ang mga espekulasyon tungkol sa team.

Kasalukuyan na raw nakikipag-usap ang Ceres management sa mga investor para i-takeover ang three-time defending Philippine Football League champion at regular AFC Cup participant.

Nagkaproblema raw ang negosyo nila dahil sa COVID-19.

Sakaling maibenta ang team, papalitan ito ng pangalan, ayon sa ulat ng Manila Bulletin.

“This is one of the toughest decisions made by Mr. Yanson, whose passion for football was reflected at the way he poured his personal resources and steered the club to unprecedented heights since it was formed eight years ago,” bahagi ng statement ng Ceres-Negros.

Nabuo ni Leo Rey Yanson ang Ceres-Negros noong 2012 kung saan naging player nito ang mga dating miyembro ng national team at mga Korean mula sa mga local college at university.

Pag-aari ng pamilya ni Yanson ang mga Ceres bus sa Visayas at Mindanao.