Nasira ang ginawang­ celebration ng Brazilian-Japanese model-actor na si Daniel Matsunaga dahil ang natanggap pala niyang Ph.D. mula sa Brethen Evangelical School of Theology (BEST) ay hindi pala valid.

Sa pinost niyang video on IG ay makikitang masa­yang-masaya ito na kasamang nag-celebrate ang pamilya.

Heto IG post niya:

“I am very honored to be the recipient of such an amazing award. I just want to thank God for everything He has done in my life…also to the executives for believing and trusting me with such a big award. To my family who has always been there for me, no matter what the situation, or how big my problems were, they never left me alone.

Just got my Doctorate Degree in Humanity Major in Social Work. (Honoris Causa) To God be all the Glory always.”

Pero nakarating sa Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Officer-In-Charge na si J. Prospero de Vera III ang post na ito ni Daniel at pinaalam ng CHED na ang naturang honorary degree ay invalid dahil wala raw permit at credentials ang BEST para magbigay ng Ph.D dahil ‘di ito recognized as a higher education institution (HEI).

Only HEIs which have exis­ted for at least 25 years can grant such a degree.

Ibig sabihin nito ay na-violate ng BEST ang CHED Memorandum Order (CMO) No. 19 noong bigyan nila si Daniel ng doctorate degree.