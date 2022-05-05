PH banks na nagpopondo sa ‘coal,’ sawatain – WFC

Hinimok ng energy advocacy at bank watchdog group na Withdraw from Coal (WFC) ang sinumang susunod na administrasyon na sawatain ang mga bangko na patuloy na nagpopondo o namumuhunan sa ‘coal’ para sa enerhiya.

Ang WFC ay naglalabas ng kanilang annual Coal Divestment Scorecard mula pa noong 2020 upang alamin ang ‘financing activities’ ng mga ‘domestic banks’, sukatin ang kanilang ‘divestment efforts’ sa industriya ng coal o uling, at suriin ang kanilang ‘climate action policies.’

“The findings of the report show us that banks managed to dodge being direct coal financiers by underwriting or selling bonds issued by coal developers. Banks cannot trick us into believing that they are truly divesting from coal unless they close this loophole of funneling funds through bonds. We need to fix this disconnect between domestic banks’ no-coal stance with the reality of their financing activities,” sambit ni Gerry Arances, Executive Director ng Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development at co-convenor ng WFC.

Sa report, may limang bangko pa rin umano ang sangkot sa bond issuance ng AboitizPower, ang ikalawang largest coal developer sa bansa, bagamat inanunsiyo na ang mga plano na higpitan at i-phase down ang kanilang ‘coal exposures.’

Sinabi naman ni Rodne Galicha, Executive Director ng Living Laudato Si’ Philippines na nakakaalarma din ang pagtaas ng domestic banks na namumuhunan sa ibang fossil fuel sa anyo ng fossil gas na tinawag na “Philippines new preferred fuel and peddled as a cleaner alternative to coal.”