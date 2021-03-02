Petmalung rookie target ni Gavina

MALAKI ang tiwala ni coach Chris Gavina na mapupunan ang kakulangan ng Rain or Shine sa apat na picks sa first at second round ng PBA Season 46 Draft sa March 14.

Mga piyesang idadagdag kina Javee Mocon, Rey Nambatac, Prince Rivero, Adrian Wong at veterans James Yap, Gabe Norwood, Beau Belga, Norbert Torres.

Kahit mabawasan ang Fil-foreign applicants, loaded pa rin ang 2021 draft sa homegrown talents.

Nasa listahan sina Joshua Munzon, Jamie Malonzo, Calvin Oftana, Troy Rike, Alvin Pasaol, Frank Johnson at James Laput.

“Regardless of what’s going to happen on the eligibility of some Fil-Ams, we still believe we can get the best talent at No. 5 and we will fill up the roster with three second round picks,” pahayag ni Gavina. “So that will give us young talents who can build our future.”

Pagkatapos ng Terrafirma, NorthPort, NLEX (Nos. 3 at 4), pipili ang Rain or Shine, Magnolia, Alaska at Dyip muli (mula San Miguel sa CJ Perez trade).

Wala nang pick sa first round ang Beermen, gaya ng TNT.

Bubuo sa first round ang Meralco (9ty), Phoenix (10th), NorthPort (11th) at Ginebra.

Loaded ang draft, marami pang maiiwan mula second round na paggagamitan ng Painters ng tatlo nilang selections.

Nagpahiyang ang Rain or Shine, nilagay si Gavina bilang head coach kapalit ni Caloy Garcia na ginawang active consultant at head of basketball operations. (VE)