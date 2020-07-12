Petmalu! Obiena seyoso, todo ensayo

PAYO ni national athlete Ernest John Obiena sa lahat na kapag nasa training dapat motivated at focus sa mga ginagawa upang maging mahusay na atleta.

Isa ang pole vaulter sa apat na nakakuha ng slot para sa 32nd Summer Olympic Games 2021 sa Tokyo Japan.

“When you go to training, try to stay motivated, try to focus on the small things that you can improve on. Those small things will pile up and that will make you a better athlete,” bulalas kamakalawa ng gold medalist sa nakaraang taong Napples 30th Summer Universiade, Doha 23rd Asian Athletics Championships, at PH 30th Southeast Asian Games.

You cannot print contents of this website.