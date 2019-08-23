Petisyon alang sa #NoToSanchezRelease, nagkadaghan

Nagkakusog ang usa ka petisyon sa website nga Change.org nga nanawagan sa Department of Justice nga ipatuman ang pito ka life sentence nga silot ni kanhi Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez.

Adunay 26,000 ka pirma na karon ang petisyon nga gisugdan sa usa ka netizen nga si “B. Vergara”.

“We petition the Department of Justice to stop Sanchez’s release and affirm his 7 life sentences,” matud sa petisyon.

“He used his power and position to kidnap, rape, and murder. His actions terrorized a university and an entire town. For full justice to be served, he must remain incarcerated for the duration of his lifetime,” dugang pa niini. (jess campos)