Pet bill ni Imee butata! PBBM hinarang Bulacan Airport Ecozone

Isang araw matapos manumpa ay vineto ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., ang pet bill ng kapatid nitong si Senator Imee Marcos na lumilikha sa Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport.

Ang ecozone ay bahagi ng international gateway ng San Miguel Corp. ng ultra bilyonaryo na si Ramon S. Ang na matatagpuan sa 2,500 hectare property sa Bulakan, Bulacan.

Sa veto message na ipinadala sa Senate president at House speaker ni Pangulong Marcos, iginiit nitong hindi praktikal na magbigay ng mas maraming tax break sa panahong mahina ang ekonomiya.

“While this administration recognizes the objective of the proposed measure to accelerate economic growth in its locality, I cannot support the bill conside¬ring the provisions that pose substantial fiscal risks to the country and its infringement on or conflict with other agencies’ mandates and authorities,” nakasaad sa veto order ni PBBM nitong July 1.

Si Imee Marcos, chair ng Senate committee on economic affairs ang main sponsor ng bill sa Senado na inaprub ng 21 kasamahang senador noong May 2022 o walong buwan matapos ipasa ng Kamara.

Ang pag-veto ay unang pruweba ng kontrahan ng magkapatid na unang nangyari nang maitsapuwera sa presidential campaign si Imee.

Ayon kay Pangulong Marcos ang proposed tax breaks sa Bulacan airport ecozone ay hindi naka-align sa tax perks na bahagi ng Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) law.

Binanggit din ni Pangulong Marcos na ang ecozone’s close proximity sa Clark Special Economic Zone ay taliwas sa polisiya ng gobyerno sa paglikha ng special economic zones sa strategic locations.

“Contrary to the government’s objective of developing a tax system with low rates and a broad tax base, the enrolled bill will significantly narrow our tax base with its mandated incentives applicable to registered enterprises,” ayon pa kay Pangulong Marcos.

Bunsod nito ay inatasan ni Pangulong Marcos ang National Economic and Development Authority at Regional Development Council III na pag-aralan ang panukalang paglikha ng special economic zone sa Bulacan airport para matiyak na magbebenepisyo ito sa buong bansa. (Aileen Taliping/Eralyn Prado)