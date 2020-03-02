Perpetual-Molino Altas kampeon

KUMAPIT sa mahigpit na depensa ang Perpetual U-Molino Altas para gapiin ang Malayan Colleges Laguna (MCL), 74-64, para tanghaling hari ng 20th South Luzon Colleges and University Athletic Association (SLCUAA) sa finals game na nilaro nitong Sabado sa St. Francis of Assisi Colleges (SFAC) Bayanan Campus Gymnasium.

Sumandal sa full court press si Coach Phelot Levita para basagin ang paghahabol ng MCL sa final minute para makuha ang kanilang ikalawang kampeonato sa loob ng limang taon.

Pinangalanang season MVP si veteran power forward Mark Calawigan, habang sina teammate Gavin Umali at Brian Sobrepena ay bumuo ng mythical five kasama sina Ivan Torres ng SFAC, Gab Alconara at Paul Hegarty ng MCL.

“First of all, thanks to God Almighty for the gift and guidance to us and also to Perpetual community specially to team owner Boss Tony Tamayo and the Molino campus officials for unwavering support to us, maraming salamat po,” sabi ni Levita.

Giniba ng Perpetual U ang SFAC Bacoor sa semis dahilan para makuha ang outright finals, na nakapagtala rin ng 7-0 win loss record sa elimination round.