Perasol nilatayan ng 3-game ban

PINATAWAN ng University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) si University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons head coach Bo Perasol ng three-game suspension matapos ang insidente nitong Linggo sa UP-Ateneo match.

“After thorough review and careful deliberation made by the technical committee, we deemed it fit that the penalty of three-game suspension handed to coach Bo Perasol for his actions in the game between Ateneo de Manila University and the University of the Philippines last Sunday,” wika ni UAAP Basketball Commissioner Jensen Ilagan.

Sa third quarter, 6:23 oras, pumasok si Perasol sa court para komprontahin si game official Jaime Rivano.

Nabigyan ito ng two technical fouls para sa kanyang unsportsmanlike behavior na nagresulta ng ejection.

Base sa Art. 9.2.1 ng UAAP General Tournament Guidelines, 2019, “A student-athlete, coach, trainer, or team manager, team official or any accompanying delegation member who is disqualified, thrown out of or ejected from unsportsmanlike behavior from the game by the concerned game official shall not be allowed to play in the immediately succeeding game. Should said game be canceled, the suspension will be served in the game that immediately follows.”

Nadagdagan pa ng two-game suspension si coach Perasol para sa “continuous flagrant acts of aggression” kontra sa game official matapos ilang beses awatin ng UP Fighting Maroons team members.

“Do acknowledge that similar actions of the same grain shall be dealt with similar penalties,” sabi pa ni Ilagan. (Janiel Abby Toralba)