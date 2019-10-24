Peralta “more than qualified” isip Chief Justice – Gordon

Tungod sa iyang lapad nga kasinatian isip judge, giingong sobra ang kuwalipikasyon ni Justice Diosdado Peralta alang sa iyang bag-ong posisyon isip Chief Justice sa Korte Suprema, matud ni Senador Richard Gordon.

“Justice Diosdado Peralta has tremendous experience as a judge of the regional trial court, justice of the Court of Appeals and then the Supreme Court. He is more than qualified and the most senior to occupy the post of Chief Justice,” matud ni Gordon.

Nagtuo ang senador, nga kaya nga ipadayun ni Peralta ang mga gihimong pagpalig-on ni kanhi Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin sa hudikatura.

“He can continue to stabilize and provide harmony started by CJ Bersamin. He can and must provide independent judgement by the Supreme Court on all issues of the day,” matud ni Gordon.

“He has been visiting all Courts throughout the Archipelago observing, listening and guiding judges. He will not have a short term as he will have three more years before retirement,” matud pa niini.

Si Peralta ang labing-senior sa mga nominado sa pagka-CJ moretiro sa Marso 27, 2022. Ang bag-ong chief justice lumad nga taga Laoag sa Ilocos Norte.

“I’m confident the people will be afforded quicker decisions in his term. Let us wish and pray for his success and that of the Supreme Court,”matud pa ni Gordon. (jess campos)