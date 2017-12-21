Peping, pekeng pangulo ng POC

Pinawalang-bisa kahapon ng Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 155 ang isinagawang eleksyon ng Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) noong 2016 at agad nag-atas ng isang halalan para sa pribadong organisasyon sa Pebrero 23 ng sunod na taon.

Sa desisyon ni Judge Maria Gracia A. Cadiz Casaclang noong Disyembre 1 na kahapon lang sinapubliko, sinabi ng korte na nilabag ng POC Election Committee ang nakaatang na kapangyarihan at awtoridad nila mula sa POC Executive Board sa pagdidiskuwalipika sa mga kandidatong sina Victorico Vargas ng Alliances of Boxing in the Philippines na tumakbong pangulo at Abraham Tolentino ng Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines na lumabang chairman.

Idineklara rin ni Judge Casaclang na walang bisa ang 2016 POC polls na nagluklok sa ikaapat na sunod na termino sa ­kontrobersyal na si POC president Jose ‘Peping’ Cojuangco, Jr.

“In sum, this Court rules that POC Election Committee acted beyond the scope of its power and autho­rity granted to it by the POC Executive Board, and had violated its own POC Election Rules, when it motu propria disqualified Mr. Vargas and Rep. Tolentino from the list of candidates for the 2016 POC Elections for President and Chairman, respectively,” ayon pa sa teksto ng desisyon.

“Wherefore, pre­mises considered, judgment is hereby rendered DECLARING the Philippine Olympic Elections held November 25, 2016 as NULL and VOID insofar as the positions of POC President and Chairman are concerned.

“It is likewise ordered that the Philippine Olympic Committee Inc. conduct anew the POC Elections for the positions of POC President and Chairman on February 23,2018, and to include Mr. Victorico Vargas and Rep. Abraham N. Tolentino as candidates for the positions of POC president and POC Chairman, respectively,” pagtatapos ng korte.

Binuo ang POC election committee ng mga alipores ni Cojuangco na sina dating International Olympic Committee representative to the Philippines Francisco Elizalde, Abono party-list Rep. Conrado Estrella at Bernard Oca ng De La Salle University.