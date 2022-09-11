MULING magiging punong abala ang Philippine Executive Chess Association sa pamumuno ni Dr. Alfredo Paez sa pagtulak ng 2022 National Executive Chess Championships National Capital Region Leg sa Setyembre 18 ng alas-12:00 ng tanghali sa 3rd Level, New Wing ng Robinsons Magnolia sa Quezon City.

Ipapatupad ang 6-7 rounds Swiss System, 20 minutes plus 5 seconds delay time control format.

“Open to all members of PECA. Participant must be members of NCFP (National Chess Federation of the Philippines) and have FIDE (International Chess Federation) ID numbers,” ani Paez nitong Sabado.

“This event is FIDE-rated and sanctioned by the NCFP.”

Sa pagpapatala, ipadala ang bayad via GCash kay PECA Assistant Treasurer Engr. Bren Sasot sa 0917 871 3693.

Sa mga executives na hindi pa miyembro ng PECA, maaaring kontakin si Dr. Paez sa 0921 272 8172 at sa fredmpaez@gmail.com o si Dioniver Medrano sa 0921 320 1752.

Nakalaan sa magkakampeon ang P7K plus trophy, sa 2nd place ayP5K + trophy at sa 3rd ay P3K at tropeo. May P2K , medalya ang 4th, at ang 5th ay may P1K, medal.

May P1K each ang Top 1900 and below, Top 1800 & below, Top Unrated, Top Lady at Top Senior 60 & above.

Inaasahang magbubukas sa chessfest sina QC 4th Dist. Rep. Marvin Rillo, Councilors Maria Imelda Rillo, Raquel Malangen at Irene Belmonte, at Brgy. Kaunlaran Chairman Christopher Cheng.