Peace talks sa komunista tinuldukan

Tuluyan nang tinul­dukan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang anumang ugnayan sa kilusang komunista matapos nitong lagdaan ang Proclamation 360 na nagtatakda ng terminasyon sa peace negotiations sa National Democratic Front-Communist Party of the Philippines- New People’s Army (NDF-CPP-NPA).

Sinabi ni Presidential­ Spokesman Harry Roque na inatasan din ng Pa­ngulo ang Office of the Presidential Adviser­ on the Peace Process (OPAPP) at Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) panel­ na kanselahin na ang mga nakalinyang pulong sa peace talks.

“This is to announce that the President signed Proclamation 360 decla­ring the termination of peace negotiations with the National Democratic Front-Communist Party of the Philippines – The New People’s Army,” ang pahayag ni Roque.

Hindi aniya makita­ ng gobyerno ang sinse­ridad sa mga komunista­ para magkaroon ng pangmatagalang kapa­yapaan dahil sa kabila ng pagsisikap na makabuo ng kasunduan ang mag­kabilang panig ay iba naman ang ginagawa ng kanilang armed group sa bansa.

“While we agreed to resume peace talks with the aforementioned group and exerted our best efforts to accelerate­ the signing and implementation of the final peace agreement, the NDF-CPP-NPA has engaged in acts of violence and hostilities.

We find it unfortunate that their members have failed to show their sincerity and commitment in pursuing genuine and meaningful peaceful negotiations,” paliwanag ni Roque.

Binanggit pa ng kalihim na mismong si Pa­ngulong Duterte na ang nanguna para magkaroon ng kapayapaan sa bansa­ dahil ito ang nais niyang maging pamana sa kanyang administrasyon subalit hindi tinumbasan ng katapatan ng mga rebelde.