Peace talks sa CPP-NPA kinansela ni Digong

Kinansela na ng go­vernment peace panel ang lahat ng mga nakatakdang peace talks sa Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) kasunod ng direktiba ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na tuldukan na ang pakikipag-usap sa kilusang komunista dahil sa kawalang sinseridad ng mga ito.

Sa ipinalabas na paha­yag ni Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Secretary Jesus Dureza, walang magagawa si Pangulong Duterte kundi tuldukan ang pakikipag-usap dahil sa sunod-sunod na pag-atake ng mga NPA sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa.

“We are hereby announcing today the cancellation of all planned meetings with the CPP/NPA/NDF in line with President Duterte’s directive that there will be no more peace talks with them. Recent tragic and violent incidents all over the country committed by the communist rebels left the President with no other choice but to arrive at this decision. We take guidance from the President’s recent announcements and declarations,” pahayag ni Dureza.

Kasabay nito, nagpasalamat si Dureza sa Norwegian government sa suportang ibinigay sa peace talks at ikinalulungkot nilang ganito ang kinahinatnan ng pag-uusap.