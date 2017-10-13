Peace talks, ayaw pang ilibing

Umaasa ang mga negosyador ng gobyerno na matutuloy pa rin ang peace talks sa kilusang komunista kahit nagsalita na si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na ayaw na niyang kausapin ang grupo.

Sinabi kahapon ni Labor secretary Silvestre Bello III na siya ring chief negotiator ng gobyerno sa Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), hindi pa rin sila bumibitiw sa peace talks.

Hindi pa aniya tulu­yang inilibing ang peace talks sa grupo ni CPP founding chairman Jose Maria Sison at wala pang notice of termination sa National Democratic Front (NDF) panel gayundin sa third party facilitator.

“If you recall, when the President came in as our President, he made a very clear statement that his legacy to our country and our countrymen is a lasting peace for our country. So, I don’t think that – that the President has abandoned – abandoned that legacy. I really don’t know, basta the talks are alive and we are just waiting for the President to give us the instruction to go back to the peace table,” ang pahayag ni Bello.

Ipinaliwanag pa ng kalihim na sa mga nakaraang pahayag ni Pa­ngulong Duterte, kanselasyon lamang naman ng peacetalks ang sinabi nito, at hindi tuluyang pag-abandona.