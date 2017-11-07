PDu30 hindi pababayaan ang Yolanda victims

Malabong makadalo si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa ika-apat na anibersaryo ng pananalasa ng bagyong Yolanda sa Tacloban City at sa iba pang lugar sa Visayas region.

Sinabi kahapon ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque na bibiyahe ang Pangulo sa Vietnam para dumalo sa Asia-­Pacific Economic Coope­ration (APEC) Summit sa Nobyembre 8 na siyang mismong anibersaryo ng pananalasa ng bagyong Yolanda.

“Well, unfortunately November 8, we will be in Vietnam where the President would be attending APEC and afterwards, of course, is ASEAN,” paliwanag ni Roque.

Subalit may mga natutunan aniya ang gobyerno sa bagyong Yolanda at titiyaking hindi ito mangyayari sa ilalim ng kasalukuyang administrasyon.

“But on Yolanda, there are very good lessons learned. The delay in the reconstruction of Yolanda devastated areas is simply unacceptable as far as the President is concerned,” ayon kay Roque.

Matindi aniya ang pagkadismaya ni Pangulong Duterte sa mabagal na rehabilitasyon ng mga lugar na winasak ng bagyong Yolanda kaya’t tinitiyak nito na may mananagot lalo na sa mga nagpabaya sa pabahay ng mga biktima ng kalamidad.

“At the same time, he promises prosecution ‘no for the subhuman housing that were constructed in the Yolanda devastated areas, which came out as a result of investigation conducted by the Committee on Housing of the House of the Representatives,” pahayag pa ni Roque.