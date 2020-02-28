PDP Laban: Walay planong palagpuyon si Cayetano

Gialkontra sa Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) ang pamahayag ni House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano nga adunay mga nagplano nga palagputo siya sa pwesto aron hulipan ni Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco.

Matud ni PDP-Laban Deputy Speaker Johnny Pimentel, usa ang suporta sa ilang partido sa matag programang ipatuman sa pagdumala ni Cayetano, ug wala silay gihisgutan nga palagputo ang kasamtangang House Speaker.

“As far as PDP-Laban is concerned, there is no plan to oust Speaker Cayetano. Wala ho talagang napag-uusapan nun,” matud ni Pimentel.

Dugang pa ni Pimentel, wala nagdali nga molingkod sa pwesto si Velasco, nga dubay sa term sharing agreement ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nga gikatakda nga mahimong House Speaker sa Oktubre.

“Congressman Velasco is not in a rush to become the Speaker. It is just a few months away so it doesn’t make any sense if we do something that will just break the peace. PDP-Laban will not do anything or start anything that is not in line with the wishes of the President,” matud pa sa spokesman.

“There were no talks about a coup or a change of leadership in the House. We are very happy with our present setup now. What we simply want is to reinvigorate and strengthen the party,” matud usab ni PDP-Laban Executive Director Ron Munsayac.

Kahinumduman nga miingon si Cayetano nga nangulitawo na si Velasco sa ubang kongresista sa gisaad nga chairmanship ug dugang pondo alang kanila nga gipanghimakak ni Marinduque Rep. (jess campos)