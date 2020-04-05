PCSO to release P447 Million financial assistance to government hospitals

Mandaluyong City. The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) is set to release anew the amount of P447 Million as financial assistance to 81government hospitals across the country.

General Manager Royina M. Garma said in a statement that the Board in its meeting held on March 31, 2020, approved the assistance to 81 mostly provincial hospitals across the country. The financial assistance aims to augment the financial capability of the beneficiary hospitals in catering to COVID-19 patients.

The financial assistance is over and above the P420 Million funds to be released to Philhealth as announced last week, GM Garma added.

The coverage of the assistance is specifically limited to COVID-19 cases and shall be utilized for Testing Kits; Reagents; Medical / Diagnostic Equipment; Confinement; Medicines; Laboratory/Diagnostic procedures; and Personal Protective Equipment.

The newly approved financial assistance will be charged to the Agency’s Charity Fund under its Calamity Assistance Program (CAP) budget.

Getting the biggest assistance are the Philippine General Hospital, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and Southern Philippines Medical Center with P50 Million each. Followed by the Lung Center of the Philippines with P35 Million, while Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Davao Regional Medical Center and Cagayan Valley Medical Center with P30 Million each.

Among the beneficiaries of the P447 million financial assistance are the Philippine General Hospital (50 Million); San Lazaro Hospital (10 Million); Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital (2.5 Million); East Avenue Medical Center (10 Million); Lung Center of the Philippines (35 Million); Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez (15 Million); Las Pinas General Hospital (2.5 Million); Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (50 Million); Baguio General Hospital (2.5 Million); Benguet General Hospital (2.6 Million); Kalinga Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Apayao Provincial Hospital (1Million); Ifugao Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Ilocos Sur Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Ilocos Norte Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Pangasinan Provincial Hospital (1 Million); La Union Medical Center (2.5 Million); Cagayan Valley Medical Center (30 Million); Region II Trauma and Medical Center (2.5 Million); Southern Isabela Medical Center (2.5 Million); Quirino Province Medical Center (2.5 Million); Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Hospital (1 Million); James Gordon Memorial Hospital (2.5 Million); Tarlac Provincial Hospital (1Million); Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (10 Million); Aurora Memorial Hospital (2.5 Million); Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research & Medical Center (2.5 Million); Pres. Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital (2.5 Million); Gilberto Teodora Memorial Hospital (2.5 Million); Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center (2.5 Million); Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital (2.5 Million); Laguna Medical Center (2.5 Million); Batangas Medical Center (2.5 Million); Rizal Provincial Hospital System (2.5 Million); Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Occidental Mindoro Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital (1 Million); Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Teresita Jalandoni Provincial Hospital (1Million); Dr. Rafael Tumbokon Memorial Hospital (1 Million); Romblon Provincial Hospital (1Million); Marinduque Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Bicol Public Health Laboratory (2.5 Million); Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (10 Million); Eastern Bicol Medical Center (2.5 Million); Bicol Medical Center (2.5 Million); Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Dr. Fernando Duran Sr. Memorial Hospital (1 Million); Masbate Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Western Visayas Medical Center (2.5 Million); Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (30 Million); Siquijor Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (1 Million); Garcia Memorial Provincial Hospital (1 Million) Salvacion Oppus Yniguez Memorial Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Leyte Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Eastern Samar Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Northern Samar Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Samar Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Zamboanga del Norte Medical Center (2.5 Million); Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center (2.5 Million); Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Northern Mindanao Medical Center (1 Million); Lanao del Norte Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Bukidnon Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Compostela Valley Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Southern Philippines Medical Center (50 Million); Davao Oriental Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Davao Regional Medical Center (30 Million); Cotabato Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (2.5 Million) Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital (1 Million); South Cotabato Provincial Hospital (1 Million); D. O Plaza Memorial Hospital (1 Million); Agusan del Norte Provincial Hospital (1 Million); Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center (2.5 Million); AFP Medical Center (10 Million).

GM Garma said that the PCSO Branch Managers in different provinces are now coordinating with the above mentioned hospitals for the required documents of the assistance and the schedule of turnover that will be held in the PCSO Branch Office.

As procedural requirement, upon receipt of the assistance, the above mentioned hospitals are required to submit Hospital Profile and DOH license or shall execute an undertaking to submit the said documents on a later time.

We are calling on the heads of these hospitals to also reach out to the nearest PCSO branch office in their area for the details of the assistance so that they can start planning on how to use the assistance based on the given limitations, GM Garma added.

The additional Php447 Million is in compliance with the Memorandum issued by the Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on March 28, 2020, with the subject Implementation of the Temporary Emergency Measures under the Republic Act (RA) No. 11469, otherwise known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, which orders government bodies to work together in protecting and supporting health workers and front liners; providing supplies and equipment necessary for detecting the disease and caring for those infected; deliver essential necessities such as food and medicine to the most vulnerable; and, mobilize all state assets to sustain the operations of the government.

To our fellow Filipinos, please know, that PCSO will always be here, ready to provide health and medical related assistance. Let us also do our part as individuals by cooperating and following orders so that we can flatten the curve and put an end soon to this invisible enemy, GM Garma stated.