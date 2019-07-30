PCSO padayun nga mohatag og tabang

Matud ni Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Royina Garma nga padayun nga mohatag ang ahensya sa Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP) bisan paman sa mandu ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nga isirado ang tanang nilang outlets sa tibuok nasud.

“May we inform the public that our IMAP services at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City and all PCSO Branch Offices nationwide will still be available today onwards, unless otherwise instructed,” matud ni Garma sa gipagawas niyang statement.

Dugang pa ni Garma, sa mga naghupot sa nakadaug nga ticket sa lotto ug Keno mahimo nilang makuha ang ilang premyo sa PCSO head office nga nahomotang sa Conservatory Building sa Shaw Boulevard sa Manadaluyong City gikan alas-8:15 sa buntag hangtud sa alas-4:30 sa hapon Lunes hangtud Biyernes.

Matud pa ni Garma, otomatikong gi-disabled sa ahensya ang Main Data Center sa system provider sa lotto ug Keno human sa pamahayag ni Presidente Duterte ang pagsuspensu sa mga duwa sa PCSO tungod sa korapsyon.

“The PCSO supports the decision of our dear President in eradicating corruption and illegal gambling activities. The agency programs, projects and activities are aligned to the objective and goal of our national government,” pamahayag ni Garma. (jess campos)