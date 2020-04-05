PCSO helps cover the cost of COVID-19 patients treatment

Mandaluyong City. The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) is working with

PhilHealth to help ensure that coronavirus disease-2019 or COVID-19 patients are

assisted in paying for treatment.

Earlier, PhilHealth announced that it will shoulder the full cost of COVID-19 treatments

until April 14, 2020 and that it will issue new guidelines for COVID-19 packages based

on accepted protocols.

According to PCSO General Manager (GM) Royina Garma, the agency transferred

PhP420.585 million to cover COVID-19 related packages of PhilHealth.

At a time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise, PCSO’s contribution will reinforce the

capability of PhilHealth to respond to the pandemic.

“For COVID-19 patients and their families who battle with uncertainty, knowing that the

cost of hospitalization is one less worry is a big relief,” GM Garma said.

As early as February this year, PCSO pro-actively allocated funds to support the

government’s efforts in relation to COVID-19.

“To the PCSO gaming enthusiasts, this is your money,” GM Garma reminded.

“Every time a ticket is purchased, 30% of the amount automatically goes to the PCSO

Charity Fund. That’s why even if you do not bag the jackpot prize or any of the prizes,

you are still a winner by helping your fellow Filipinos through the various Charity

Programs of PCSO,” GM Garma explained.

PCSO is one of the government’s strong partners in the delivery of healthcare services

and nation-building.