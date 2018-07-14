PCOO Asec sibakin, pasimuno ng fake news

PINAGRE-RESIGN ng isang kongresista ang isang opisyal ng Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

Hugot ni ACTS-OFW Rep. Aniceto Bertiz III, dapat umalis sa puwesto si PCOO Assistant Secretary Kristian Ablan dahilan diumano sa pagiging “incompetent” nito at pagpapakalat ng fake news.

“In Wednesday’s second pre-SONA forum, Mr. Ablan maliciously if not ineptly distorted my previous remarks at the first pre-SONA forum. Mr. Ablan’s misrepresentation in the subsequent forum, which I did not attend, then gave Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello the excuse to attack me… to malign my name and character,” pahayag ni Bertiz.

“The least Mr. Ablan can do is apologize for his irresponsible acts or better yet resign,” dagdag ng solon.

Ipinaliwanag ni Bertiz na sa idinaos na unang pre-SONA forum ay hinimok niya ang Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) na bumuo ng mga bagong estratehiya at programa para maia­ngat ang kondisyon ng 7,000 Pinoy na umaalis ng Pilipinas kada araw para kumayod sa abroad.