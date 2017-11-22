Payola sa DOTr sumingaw sa BURI

Iginiit ng isang kongresista kay Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales na imbestigahan ang pa­yola scheme na sumingaw sa P3.8 bilyong maintenance contract na pinasok ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) sa Busan Universal Rail Inc. (BURI) para sa operasyon ng Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3.

Ayon kay Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Party-list Rep. Jericho Nograles, sangkot diumano sa iskandalosong payola scheme sa MRT-3 maintenance provider ang mga nakaraan at kasalukuyang opisyales ng pamahalaan.

“I have received reports on an alleged payola scheme of past and present government officials that made this fake contract possible. I am in the process of verifying these facts and will expose them in the appropriate time and venue but I really think that the Ombudsman should also take the initiative to investigate this large-scale corruption that put the MRT-3 in a terrible mess,” pahayag ni Nograles.

Dapat aniyang simulan ng Ombudsman ang pagkalkal sa masalimuot at buhol-buhol na sistema ng korapsyon kaya nagawang pumapel ng BURI bilang maintenance service provider ng MRT-3 kahit na maraming butas sa kontrata at palpak ang serbisyo nito.

Binanggit ng kongresista na dahil sa pagkakadeklara ng Commission on Audit (COA) na non-existent at hindi balido ang kontrata sa BURI, nararapat lamang na ibalik ang milyones na pondo na ibinayad ng gobyerno sa naturang kompanya.

“COA has issued se­veral notices of suspension on the payments made to BURI. According to the COA, BURI has no legal personality to collect payments from the DOTr and, therefore, should return the money,” giit ni Nograles.

Subalit maaaring imposible na aniyang maibalik ng BURI ang lahat ng binayad sa kanila dahil sa korapsyon.

“We are investigating and verifying if some personalities received bribes, commissions, campaign funds from this group. Paano nila singilin ang mga ‘yun? BURI may have also given commissions to past and present officials for every payment made to them,” ayon kay Nograles.

Samantala, ngayong ibinasura na aniya ng tanggapan ni DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade ang kontrata ng BURI, dapat ay kumilos na rin kaagad ang kagawaran at hanapan ng pangmatagalang solusyon ang mga problema ng MRT-3.

“The DOTr can solicit help from the private sector regarding the MRT3’s woes. The LRT system is running with minimal problems so if that is a working formula, why not replicate it? I think that the DOTr should use the LRT experience in its effort to rehabilitate LRT,” mungkahi ni Nograles.