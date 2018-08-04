Payo ni Mascariñas kina Sotto, Edu, Batang Gilas Gilas Pilipinas ‘wag tularan!

AYAW matulad ng isang tagapagtaguyod ng Batang Gilas Pilipinas ang naganap sa inaayudahan ding Gilas Pilipinas na nakipagrambulan sa Australian Boomers noong Hulyo 2 sa Philippine Arena sa Bulacan, na kinapalooban ng P13.3-milyones na multa at suspensiyon ng 10 player at dalawang coach.

Pinarating ito ni Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. president at ge­neral manager Ronald Mascariñas sa Chooks-to-Go send-off dinner sa Philippine quintet sa Bar One Crowne Plaza, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, Huwebes nang gabi.

”There are a lot of expectations from you guys. But more than winning, what is important is for you to be good ambassadors for the country,” bigkas ni Mascariñas. “It’s not only winning that counts — it’s how we play the game. You have a great responsibility on your shoulders, because we need to redeem the re­putation of our country.”

Sasabak ang Batang Gilas, may average height na 6-foot-4 na pinakamataas na nabuo sa kasaysayan, sa 25th International Basketball Federation Under-18 Asian Championship sa Bangkok at Nonthaburi, Thailand sa Agosto 5-11, misyong maka-Top 4 o medal ng mga Pinoy upang makasulong sa 14th FIBA World Cup 2019 sa ihahayag pang petsa at pagdarausang bansa sa hinaharap.

Binanggit naman ni coach Joshua Reyes, na hindi gumagarantiya ang taas ng team sa tagumpay kundi kaakibat na magara dapat ang mailaro nila sa kompetisyon.

“How you use the size and play well in the size is the key,” aniya. “So now for a change, we can match up a little bit.”

Trangko sa team sina 7-foot-1 Kai Za­chary Sotto, 6-foot-11 AJ Edu, 6-foot-8 Geo Chiu at 6-foot-7 Raven Cortez.