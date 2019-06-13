Pay hike ng mga guro tinatrabaho na — Duterte

TINIYAK ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na hindi kinalimutan ang pangako sa mga guro na itaas ang kanilang suweldo, pero nakiusap ito na maghintay habang ginagawan ito ng paraan.

“We are working on it. There are millions of teachers,” wika ni Duterte sa oathta­king ceremony ng mga bagong halal na lokal na opisyal ng Cayagan de Oro City noong Miyerkoles nang gabi.

Ayon sa Pangulo, inu­na niya ang pagdoble ng sahod ng mga sundalo at pulis dahil sa kaunti lang naman sila.

Binanggit naman ni Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo na P150 bilyon ang kailangang pondo para ipatupad ang salary hike ng mga guro sa pampublikong paaralan.

“They are doing something about it, our economic managers. Kasi you have to source funds. Kasi as the Budget Head was saying last night, if you increase 10,000 pesos for every teacher, you need about [150] billion pesos,” dagdag ni Panelo.

Samantala, kinastigo naman ng Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) ang pahayag ng Department of Education (DepEd) na ang suweldo ng Teacher 1 ay P30,873 kada buwan.

“DepEd arrived at such an illusory figure by adding our salary and all other benefits and allowances tea­chers receive in a year, then dividing it by 12. Even their contributions to PhilHealth and the like as employer were included,” banat ni ACT National Chairperson Joselyn Martinez.