Pauline wow sa yoga

PUSPUSAN pa rin ang pagte-training ni Tokyo Olympics hopeful at taekwondo champion Pauline Lopez na kasalukuyang nasa Inspire Sports Academy bubble sa Calamba, Laguna kasama ang national team.

Ngunit sa kanyang Instagram post, hindi muna galawang taekwondo ang ipinakita ng 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist kundi ilang yoga moves.

“On my rest day last Sunday, I tried the essential yoga flow,” sey ng 24-year-old taekwondo jin.

“This flow helped with meditation, breathing, and eases anxiety. Also guuuys! I’m obsessed with how comfy and cute my training outfit is!” (JAToralba)