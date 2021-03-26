Pauline ‘matarik’ daan sa Olympics

PURSIGIDO si Pinay taekwondo champion Pauline Lopez na makasungkit ng silya sa 2020 Tokyo Summer Games na nausog ngayong Hulyo.

Sa kanyang pagbisita sa Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) “Usapang Sports on Air” nitong Huwebes, ibinahagi ng 24-year-old taekwondo jin ang kanilang walang humpay na paghahanda habang nasa loob ng Inspire Sports Academy bubble sa Laguna.

“This time po, we’re blessed enough na in a way, in a sense, our competitions kept being delayed. But in the same way, we have more training time to prepare. Let alone, we are so blessed and lucky enough to be sent in a bubble to train physically together with my coaches and my teammates,” sambit ni Lopez sa sports session na suportado ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), PAGCOR at Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

“We are just taking everything one step at a time, one day at a time, and still keeping our goals and dreams in hand. Despite the pandemic, despite what’s happening, we’re still focusing on our dreams and goals. That’s the beauty po of taekwondo, we can do it anywhere. And my coaches taught me, if there’s a will, there’s a way. We’re still training hard everyday po.” paliwanag pa ni Lopez na nakasama sa forum sina Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Fernandez at Lester Castillo, assistant vice president ng Nestle Philippines-Milo.

Ayon pa sa 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, kailangan makasungkit ng ginto o pilak na medalya sa Asian Qualification Tournament (AQT) sa Mayo 11-15 sa Amman, Jordan para maibagahe ang kanilang Olympic ticket.

“In order to qualify for the Olympics, we need to be able to earn either a gold or a silver medal,” siwalat ni Lopez. (Janiel Abby Toralba)