Patok sa 2022 survey minaliit ng Comelec spox

News
By Abante News Online
Nagpayo si Commission on Elections (Comelec) spokesperson James Jimenez na huwag muna maniwala sa mga political survey.

Ayon kay Jimenez, wala pang pinal na desisyon ang mga politiko para sa 2022 national elections dahil hindi pa naman nagsisimula ang paghahain ng certificate of candidacy (COC).

“We’re still about five months away from the filing of certificates of candidacy. Don’t convince yourself that you’ve already seen the final political formations,” saad ni Jimenez.

“Surveys are snapshots of the present, not the oracle at Delphi,” aniya pa.

Nakatakda ang paghahain ng COC sa October 1 hanggang 8 ngayong 2021 para sa mga tatakbo sa 2022 polls. (Ray Mark Patriarca)

