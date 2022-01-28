Patafa move on sa Obiena isyu

MOVE on na ang Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) mula sa hidwaan nito kay pole vaulter EJ Obiena, ayon sa inilabas na pahayag nina president Philip Juico at chairman Rufus Rodriguez nitong Biyernes.

“With respect to Mr. Ernest John Obiena, he has chosen to remove himself from the jurisdiction of Patafa. He decided to align, work with and avail himself of total support purportedly guaranteed by his patrons, agents and political backers. They are expected to support his training, maintenance, medical needs and compliance with requirements of Tournament organizers,” ayon sa Patafa statement.

“We tried to talk to him and settle issues with him three times and made ourselves available for PSC’s mediation efforts. But he spurned all these efforts even saying that we were entering the mediation in bad faith. He took a different path, preferring to do things his way which we will respect.”

Ayon kina Juico at Rodriguez, nagsasagawa na ang Commission on Audit (COA) ng special audit sa transactions kaugnay si Obiena. Nakumpleto na rin ng Patafa Committee ang kanilang imbestigasyon at isinumite na rin ang kanilang mga rekomendasyon sa PATAFA Board. Naipasa na rin ng mga ito ang kanilang nagpag-alamanan sa PSC alinsunod sa kanilang hiling.

“Even as Patafa consider this Obiena case closed, with the COA doing a special audit, the Patafa is constrained by law and policies to pursue legal options as identified by the committee which investigated the allegations against him. This responsibility falls on our shoulders. We wish Mr. Obiena Godspeed and success in his endeavors,” aron pa sa statement.

Sa ngayon, pokus na ang asosasyon sa kanilang mga atleta na naghahanda para sa 31st Southeast Asian Games sa Vietnam at 19th Asian Games sa China ngayong taon. (Abante Sports)