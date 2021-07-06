Pasok sa 13 Artists Awards 2021 pinangalanan

Inanunsyo na ng Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) via Zoom ang mga pasok sa Thirteen Artists Awards (TAA) 2021.

Ang naturang parangal ay binibigay kada-tatlong taon at siyang pinakamatandang parangal na binibigay ng pamahalaan para sa mga visual artist.

Pasok sa 13 naparangalan sina Allan Balisi, Nice Buenaventura, Gino Bueza, Mars Bugaoan, Rocky Cajigan, Geloy Concepcion, Patrick Cruz, Ian Carlo Jaucian, KoloWn, Czar Kristoff, Lou Lim, Ryan Villamael at Catherine Sarah Young.

Ang mga kinilala ay hindi lamang mga Pinoy artist na nakatira sa Pilipinas kundi maging mga nakabase rin sa ibang bansa.

“I wish to extend my congratulations to the new batch of 13 Artists for 2021… In view of COVID-19, selection and deliberations will be done purely online for the first time, but we can all look forward to seeing the exciting works of our current batch awardees,” pagbati ni CCP president Arsenio ‘Nick’ Lizaso.

“I hope you continue to make great art that is not only beautiful but big and relevant as well,” dagdag niya.