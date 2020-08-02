Pasig City Hall balik skeleton workforce

Dalawang linggong magbabalik sa skeleton workforce ang Pasig City Hall simula Agosto 3.

“Pasig City Hall will return to a SKELETAL WORKFORCE for 2 weeks starting tomorrow August 3, 2020 until August 16, 2020,” anunsyo ni Mayor Vico Sotto sa Facebook post.

Hindi sakop ng kautusan ang mga health-related office, ospital, peace and order department, City Social Welfare Development at City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, na mananatiling full operational.

Sa kanyang Instagram Story, pinayuhan ni Sotto ang lahat na kung wala namang mahalagang gagawin sa labas ay manatili na lang sa bahay.

“Our hospitals are full. Our health workers are tired. If you have the luxury of staying at home, DO IT,” saad ng alkalde. (IS)